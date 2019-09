Pebble Hills held off a late Eastlake rally to defeat the Falcons 49-43 at the SAC on Thursday night.

Sebastian Ochoa and Isaiah Davis both had big nights for the Spartans in the win, which came just hours after head coach Mark Torres’ wife gave birth to the couple’s fifth child, a baby girl named Jasmine.

The win moves the Spartans to 3-2 on the year, while Eastlake falls to 0-4.