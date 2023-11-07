EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas high school girls basketball season continued on Tuesday night with several games across the Borderland.

Headlining the night was a non-district game between Pebble Hills (District 1-6A) and Burges (District 1-5A) at Burges High School.

The contest was back and forth in the first half as Pebble Hills took a 27-26 lead over Burges at halftime. Pebble Hills would pull away and manage to escape Burges High School with a 58-50 win over the Mustangs.

Pebble Hills improved to 2-0 to start the season.

Over at Riverside High School, the Riverside girls basketball team hosted Ysleta.

Add another W to the column. Our @riversidebball1 finished victorious against a good Ysleta squad congrats to @ssolis3 @abustillos13 @SophiyaBustill1 @yayaa_44 @AzaliAlvarado22 and all the girls⛹️‍♀️👊🏼🏀 On To The Next ➡️ pic.twitter.com/doVIzHebqe — Coach Hernandez (@RHS_LAW) November 8, 2023

Riverside, who was ranked No. 21 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 2023-24 Class 4A pre-season rankings, grabbed a 61-29 win over Ysleta.

Riverside also improved to 2-0 to start the season.