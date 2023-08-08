EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Pebble Hills High School football team is coming off its best season in program history.

In 2022, the Spartans – led by head coach Mark Torres – won its first District 1-6A title in program history after the team went 7-1 in district play and made it as far as the area round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

In 2023, the Spartans will leave last season’s accomplishments behind them, aim to build on its historic season, and take the program to new heights.

“You have to forget about it, but not forget what got you there. I think that’s the most important thing,” Torres said. “Whatever got us into that position, we can’t forget those things, but we can’t live off the accomplishments of those guys before us.”

“The accomplishments we had last year. Those are from the seniors from last year. That’s their accomplishments,” Pebble Hills senior wide receiver Marcus Torres said. “So, we’re trying to build something new with our senior class and just go even farther.”

The Spartans’ senior class this year is headlined by UTEP commit Gael Ochoa at quarterback. Ochoa threw 2,029 yards, 24 passing touchdowns and ran for 9 touchdowns while he collected 453 rushing yards in 2022.

Senior wide receiver Marcus Torres will be one of Ochoa’s top targets again. Torres had 718 yards, 9 receiving touchdowns on 44 catches last season.

Pebble Hills also returns a healthy Zereian Quarles at running back. Quarles was the Spartans’ starting running back in 2022 before a lower body injury in Week 2 of the season sidelined him.

Defensive back Amari Welch will play a vital role in the Spartans’ secondary. Senior defensive lineman Rafael Jaquez will be a force to be reckoned with on the front line.

Pebble Hills opens up its 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 24 with a game against Canutillo.

