Parkland’s McDuffie receives Power 5 scholarship offer from Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The recruiting map is starting to grow for Parkland junior offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III.

The Matadors’ left tackle picked up his fourth Division I scholarship offer from the University of Colorado on Thursday, his first from a Power 5 program. With two years of high school football to play, this could be the first of many for McDuffie.

In addition to the Buffaloes, McDuffie also harbors offers from Incarnate Word, New Mexico and UTEP. At 6’4, 280 pounds, McDuffie has ideal size to be an offensive lineman at the collegiate level and moves well at the left tackle position.

Colorado has come to the Sun City to recruit El Paso talent before. Del Valle graduate Steven Montez started at quarterback for the Buffaloes for four years, graduating as CU’s all-time leading passer. Montez is now on the Detroit Lions practice squad.

The Parkland product is the fourth current El Paso high school football player with an offer from a Power 5 football program. Andress senior defensive back Jeremiah Cooper is committed to Iowa State; Burges senior running back Tavorus Jones is headed to Missouri; Canutillo junior running back LJ Martin harbors multiple DI offers, including one from Baylor.

Parkland has sent multiple players to the DI level in recent years. Deion Hankins and Xavier Simmons are at UTEP and Khatib Lyles now plays for North Texas. McDuffie appears to be following in their footsteps.