EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland star offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III is ready to make his choice.



The Matadors’ three-star left tackle in the Class of 2023 will make his college decision on Monday at a ceremony at Parkland High School.



His decision will be broadcasted live and exclusively on KTSM and KTSM.com during the 5 p.m. hour on KTSM 9 News at 5 p.m.



McDuffie III, who was a member of KTSM’s 9 Overtime ‘Fine 9’ for the 2021 season, will choose between four schools: Colorado, New Mexico, UTSA and UTEP.



NEW: Parkland Class of 2023 3-star left tackle Tyrone McDuffie III will commit to play college football live on KTSM next Monday during the 5 pm hour.



“I am excited because college football has always been a dream of mine since I was little, McDuffie III said. “I have worked extremely hard to get to this moment in my life. I’ve been blessed to have an awesome support system of family, friends and coaches. I’d like to thank Coach Frontz, Coach Jones, Coach Taggart, Coach Barraza, and Coach Vanley who have supported me along this journey.”



At 6’4, 280 pounds, McDuffie III’s size and foot speed will translate immediately to the FBS level. A star in the classroom as well as on the football field, McDuffie III is Parkland’s representative on the Ysleta Independent School District Student Advisory Council.



McDuffie III has been highly sought-after by the four finalists on his list and has taken visits to all four programs. Whichever school he chooses hopes he can be like his cousin Trent McDuffie, who was the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 first round draft pick.



Those programs, as well as the city of El Paso, will have their answer on Monday evening.



“The school I pick will allow me to play football at the next level and get a great education,” McDuffie III said. “I’m blessed for every school that has offered me and believes in my athletic abilities. I can’t thank the Parkland community enough for their support of me and my family.”