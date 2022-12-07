EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After committing to head coach Karl Dorrell and the University of Colorado back in June, Parkland offensive lineman Tyrone McDuffie III had his scholarship offer rescinded by new Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders.

McDuffie III announced the news in a post to social media on Monday night. He had told KTSM as recently as Saturday that CU athletic director Rick George had assured him his scholarship offer would remain intact.

McDuffie III told KTSM on Wednesday that he was one of eight or nine CU recruits that also had their offers pulled by Sanders and his new coaching staff. McDuffie III said Sanders did not contact him to rescind the offer; an assistant coach did. A former NFL superstar, Sanders was officially hired by Colorado on Sunday from Jackson State.

“It was a big surprise, a big shocker,” McDuffie III said. “I was a little stunned at the time because over the weeks I was told I would have an opportunity to play football at Colorado regardless of who the head coach was going to be, and that was from the athletic director.”

McDuffie III initially committed to the Buffaloes live on KTSM’s airwaves, picking CU over UTEP, UTSA and New Mexico at the time.

He told KTSM that he’s now mulling his options, but hasn’t made a decision on where he’ll go instead, or if he’ll sign on the NCAA football early signing day on Dec. 21. The normal signing day is slated for Feb. 1, 2023.

“I’m just opening up the recruitment process again and I’m going to enjoy it. I’m just trying to find the best opportunity for me to go ball and play football at the next level,” McDuffie III said.

McDuffie III said on Wednesday that multiple schools had reached out to him since Colorado pulled his offer, including BYU, California, New Mexico State and UTEP. He plans on taking visits to check out some of those schools soon.

A three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, McDuffie III started all 44 games of his high school career, never missing a single snap. The 6’3, 303-pound lineman has a positive attitude despite the disappointing turn of events at CU.

“Everything happens for a reason and I believe that when one door closes, another one opens. I think this is a learning point and also a stepping point in life,” McDuffie III said. “I think they (Colorado) will regret it. I’m going to continue to work hard, I’m a good kid, I know I can play football at the next level and I’m looking to find a new home where I’ll be able to do that.”