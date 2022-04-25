EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland High School star wide receiver Demarion “DJ” Crest committed to play for Texas Tech on Monday, he announced on his Twitter page.

Crest, one of the top El Paso football players in the Class of 2023, moved quickly in committing to the Red Raiders. New Tech head coach Joey McGuire and his staff offered Crest on April 8, the first Division I program to extend an offer to Crest.

New Mexico State was next on April 9, but no other school took a bite on him. Then, Crest took a visit to Lubbock on April 23 during Texas Tech’s spring game, then committed two days later.

Extremely blessed to announce my

commitment to Texas Tech University to pursue my dreams of playing Division 1 football! Thank you to everyone who has made this possible along the way! @TTU_EJones @jkbtjc_53 @TexasTechFB #LTH #GunsUp #Committed pic.twitter.com/3OiZakvVSW — Demarion Crest (DJ) (@theeonlyydj) April 25, 2022

Crest has starred for the Matadors since he was a sophomore in 2020. As a junior last fall, he caught 46 passes for 850 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 18.4 yards per reception.

He could have a huge senior season in 2022, so the fact that Texas Tech got in early on him no doubt made an impact on Crest’s early commitment.

The newest Red Raider is one of two Division I recruits on the Matadors’ roster for 2022. Left tackle Tyrone McDuffie III has received offers from the likes of Colorado, New Mexico, UTEP and UTSA and could commit soon himself.

Those two are joined by Canutillo’s LJ Martin, Franklin’s Shay Smith, Austin’s Jayden Wilson and Andress’ Malcolm Anderson as El Paso football players in the Class of 2023 who currently hold D-I FBS football offers.