Parkland playing with something to prove in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland has consistently been one of the top teams in the city and if they have anything to say about it, the Matadors are not going anywhere, anytime soon.

With Deion Hankins and Khatib Lyles both taking their talents to the Division I level, the offense is left with two major voids to fill in 2019.

“Our real focus has been what we do have, not what we don’t have,” said head coach Eric Frontz. “Those guys did a great job for us and we’re super excited for them, but our focus has just been on what we have right now.”

“We have a lot of guys filling in spots and every guy here who wants it, wants it more,” said senior wide receiver Dante Hayes. “We are just going to keep putting in the work and then it’ll all pay off in the end.”

Parkland will open the season at home on Friday, August 30 against Burges.

Parkland Matadors​

Head Coach: Eric Frontz​

2018 Record: 10-1-1 (5-0)​

Returning Starters O/D: 6/5​

Impact Players: Sr. QB Gabriel Herrera, Sr. WR Dante Hayes, Sr. OL Owen Corral, Sr. DB Richard Hernandez, Sr. LB Jeremiah Norris, Sr. DB Anthony Quintero ​

2019 Outlook: Parkland graduated two of the best players in the state, but the Matadors are focused on what they have coming back this season. Herrera will lead the offense as one of the top quarterbacks in the city. The defense is senior heavy, which gives this team proven leadership. They remain the team to beat in the district.​