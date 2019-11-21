Parkland in search of Area round win over Wichita Falls

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A year after coming up short in the Area playoffs, Parkland is back and looking for revenge in the Class 5A DII playoffs.

In 2018, the Matadors were undefeated entering the second round of the playoffs and matched up with a Randall team that barely went .500 in the regular season. On paper Parkland was favored to win, but the Matadors were upset on that November night.

Fast forward one year and its deja vu for Parkland. On Friday in the Area playoffs, the undefeated, 11-0 Matadors will face Wichita Falls, a team that won just three games in the regular season, before upsetting Fort Worth Northside in the Bi-District round.

For the Matadors, it’s a game they’re once again favored to win and they think that the lessons they learned in last year’s loss will help them on Friday. No one will be sneaking up on Parkland this time around.

“We talk about improvement every year and we do bring it up (last year’s loss),” said Parkland head coach Eric Frontz. “The kids know and the ones that were there have a sour taste in their mouth knowing that we let one get away. I think they’ll rise to the occasion.”

In their fourth straight trip to the Area playoffs, Parkland is hoping to advance to the Regional Semifinals for the second time in three years.

“Everyone on offense and defense have been dedicated to getting back there and doing better than what we did last time,” linebacker Xavier Simmons said. “We know that wasn’t our best and we’re going come prepared and do better than what we did last year.”

Parkland and Wichita Falls will kick off at 7 p.m. CST (6 p.m. El Paso) on Friday night in Midland at Grande Communications Stadium.