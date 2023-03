EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland High School introduced its new girls’ basketball head coach on Monday morning.

“A great coach will leave an impact for a lifetime!” Welcome to the Matador Family! 〽️🤘🏽🔥 @Vincent_Morua Coach Vinny is our new Head Basketball Coach for our Lady Matadors! This is only the beginning… 🏀 #WeAreTheNORTHEAST #BringIt ✊🏽@JSalgado_PHS @YISDAthletics1 pic.twitter.com/vFDKq8Fg7g — Parkland Matadors (@phsmats) March 6, 2023

Vinny Morua will take reins of the program and hopes to turn it around. In the 2022-23 season, the Matadors went 5-29 and only had one win in District 2-5A play.