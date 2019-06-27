Parkland football preps for Texas State 7on7

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the summer of 2018, Parkland embarked on its maiden voyage to the Texas State 7on7 Tournament, bowing out in the consolation bracket.

A year later, the Matadors are back and looking for more as they make a return trip to College Station.

“I think it’s going to help us that much more, it’s more of a business trip,” senior quarterback Gabe Herrera said. “Last year, it was like, ‘wow we made it,’ but this year it’s to send a message to everybody.”

Out at Parkland this morning previewing the @phsmats’ 2nd straight trip to @Texas7on7. More from @frontz_eric and the @phsmatsfootball team later this week on @KTSMtv. pic.twitter.com/YlTu9zCUzl — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) June 25, 2019

For a team coming off another district title last fall, a second straight trip to State 7on7 is a shot in the arm.

“It’s not tackle football but the kids go out there and compete, and they’re representing El Paso and their community,” head coach Eric Frontz said. “Anytime we can compete doing whatever, it usually works out for us.”

This year’s edition of the Matadors heading to state looks a bit different than the 2018 version, but Parkland still believes they have the talent to stack up with anyone.

“There’s a lot of new guys and younger guys that haven’t been there, about half the team from last year. However, I feel like we’re more at a faster pace,” said senior safety Richard Hernandez.

Expectations will always be high at the Park and the Matadors are eager to get back to Aggieland to prove themselves.

“Doing well, but not as well as we wanted to, so it’s just the drive to be better than that. Just one-up ourselves from last year. I think we’ve got the squad to do it,” said Herrera.

Parkland opens its 2019 run at State 7on7 on Friday at noon against defending champion College Station High School.