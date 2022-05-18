EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parkland head football coach Eric Frontz is taking a new job as an assistant athletic director for Socorro Independent School District, he told KTSM on Tuesday night.

The Socorro ISD school board approved Frontz for the job on its meeting on Tuesday. Frontz will begin working with District Athletic Director and former Eastlake head football coach JJ Calderon.

Frontz has worked as a high school football coach for over 25 years and has been a head coach at both Parkland and Riverside.

Parkland football coach Eric Frontz is taking a job as assistant athletic director at Socorro ISD. @Fchavezeptimes on it first. Frontz has built Parkland into a power in El Paso; that job will be highly-sought after. Congratulations to @frontz_eric, who's 1 of the best. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 18, 2022

Under Frontz, the Matadors turned into one of the best programs in El Paso, advancing to the Class 5A Division II Regional Semifinals in 2017 and the Area round of the 5A D-II playoffs in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Parkland also produced multiple Division I FBS football players in that time, including Deion Hankins and Xavier Simmons (UTEP); Khatib Lyles (North Texas); and current Parkland players DJ Crest (committed to Texas Tech) and Tyrone McDuffie (undecided but with multiple D-1 offers), who will graduate in the Class of 2023.

With Frontz stepping over to SISD, the Parkland job now becomes one of the most highly sought-after coaching openings in El Paso, just three months before the start of the 2022 season. With the talent Parkland has coming back for the fall and the steadiness with which Frontz guided the program, the job will likely attract a lot of high quality candidates.