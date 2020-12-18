Parkland eliminated from playoffs on last second Randall ‘Hail Mary’ touchdown pass

ODESSA, Texas (KTSM) — In what was one of the more improbable wins in Texas high school football playoff history, the Parkland Matadors found themselves on the wrong end of a 36-35 loss to the Randall Raiders in Thursday night’s Area Round playoff game in Odessa.

Meeting for the second time in three years in the Area Round, Parkland and Randall traded scores back-and-forth the whole way. With :46 seconds remaining in regulation, the Matadors took a 35-29 lead on a touchdown pass from Jacariaous Lewis touchdown pass to Dwayne Ford.

However, on the final play of the game, Braxton Burd launched a prayer into the end zone and Isayah Hernandez found himself on the receiving end of the ‘Hail Mary’ pass. The touchdown tied the game at 35-35 and kicker Juan Garcia split the uprights with the extra point, lifting the Raiders to a one-point win.

“That’s the way it is,” said Parkland head football coach Eric Frontz. “We know what we have to do to win these games and when you don’t, it’s disappointing, but I’m proud of our kids and I love our dudes. I would go down fighting with them any day.”

The final minute of tonight's 5A DII Area Championship, as Randall defeated Parkland 36-35.



The Matadors scored on a 1-handed Dywane Ford TD grab to go up 35-29 with 47 seconds left, but then Isayah Hernandez caught a jump ball as time expired + XP gave Randall the win. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/sFD0BHPj9g — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 18, 2020

“You wish you could do more to prevent that from happening, but in football as in the game of life, there’s only one team that can win,” said Lewis. “There’s two sides — the heartbreak side and the celebration.”

Parkland, who was playing in their fifth consecutive Area Round playoff game, finishes the season 7-2. Randall will advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Texas High School Football Playoffs — Area Round

• Randall def. Parkland, 36-35 (Matadors eliminated from playoffs)

• Lubbock Cooper def. Horizon, 69-20 (Scorpions eliminated from playoffs)

• Del Valle vs. Red Oak — Friday, 1 p.m. MT (Big Spring, Texas)

• Canutillo vs. Grapevine — Friday, 5 p.m. MT (Big Spring, Texas)

• Burges vs. Wichita Falls Rider — Friday, 6 p.m. MT (Odessa, Texas)