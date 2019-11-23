Parkland, Canutillo, Burges eliminated from 5A playoffs

MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) – And then there was one. Just one El Paso area football team remains in the playoffs after Parkland, Canutillo and Burges all lost in the Area Round on Friday night.

Hanks, Clint and Mountain View were eliminated on Thursday night in the Area Round.

Made it to Grande Communications Stadium where Parkland and Wichita Falls are tied at 14 early in the third quarter in 5A DII Area Playoffs. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/hrWHamWii1 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 23, 2019

Parkland (11-1) matched up against Wichita Falls and the game was tied 14-14 at halftime. The Coyotes outscored the Matadors 28-0 in the second half, eliminating Parkland by a final of 42-14.

“Everyone is good now in the playoffs. I don’t care what their record is, they have a good football team and we didn’t play good enough to win,” said Parkland head coach Eric Frontz. “When you turn the ball over it’s hard to win. I love our kids and I’m proud of them no matter what. I feel like they represented El Paso well.”

Canutillo takes the field for its 5A D-II Area round clash with Randall. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/r2cnHIOhTK — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 23, 2019

Canutillo (9-3) lost to Randall in Andrew, Texas by a final of 35-14. The Eagles, who made a run to the State Semifinals in 2014, sees their season come to an end in the second round of the playoffs.

Burges (9-3) also had their season come to an end in the Area Round. The Mustangs falling to Lubbock Cooper 49-7 in Fort Stockton, Texas.

Area Round FINAL: Lubbock Cooper def. Burges 49-7. Mustangs eliminated from the Class 5A, Division II playoffs. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 23, 2019

Americas is the lone team remaining in the playoffs. The Trail Blazers will play Arlington in the Area Round on Saturday in Midland, Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT.

KTSM 9 Sports is on the road in Midland and will have highlights and postgame reaction on KTSM 9 News Weekends at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.