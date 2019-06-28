Parkland advances to State 7on7 Championship Bracket; Eastwood in Consolation Bracket

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In its second consecutive trip to the Texas State 7on7 Tournament, Parkland punched its ticket to Saturday’s Championship Bracket for the very first time.

Facing some tough competition in Pool G, Parkland dropped its first game to defending State 7on7 champion College Station 53-37, but the Matadors rebounded with a 43-40 win over Laredo United in game two, followed by a 33-25 win over Richardson Pearce to advance to the Championship Bracket.

The Matadors weren’t alone in College Station at State 7on7. Eastwood also made the trip for the second time in four years and the Troopers opened Pool C play strong with a 33-26 win over Mesquite Horn in their first game of the day.

After falling to defending tackle football champion Manvel 42-27 in game two, the Troopers went back-and-forth with Flower Mound Marcus with a spot in the Championship Bracket on the line.

Marcus eventually got the better of Eastwood, winning the final game of the day 49-47, sending the Troopers into Saturday’s Consolation Bracket. It’s the second time Eastwood has played in the Consolation Bracket.