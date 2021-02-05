Pair of El Paso prep football stars get offers from Syracuse

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White is one of the best football players to come out of El Paso in the last 25 years.

White starred at Burges High School in the 1990s, then was a key player at UCLA, before beginning a coaching career that includes stops at Arizona State, and now as the Orange’s defensive coordinator.

He’s using his El Paso ties to good use. White and Syracuse extended scholarship offers to Burges running back Tavorus Jones, and Andress wide receiver/defensive back Jeremiah Cooper on Friday afternoon.

For Jones, it’s the latest in a long line of offers from over 20 power 5 FBS programs, as he continues to be one of the most highly-touted players to ever come out of El Paso.

Cooper has seen his stock skyrocket in recent weeks, and Syracuse is his first power-5 offer, after UTEP, Arkansas State, Rice and others extended offers his way in the last few weeks.

Time will tell if either, or both, players end up heading to western New York to play for the El Pasoan White. Both players will continue to pick up offers from around the nation before it’s their turn to sign on the dotted line.