LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Organ Mountain hired former Bishop Gorman (NV) football coach Kenneth Sanchez to lead the Knights in 2023 on Wednesday.

Sanchez is the brother of New Mexico State wide receivers coach Tony Sanchez and will start at OMHS on April 11. He replaces Steve Castille, who stepped down after four years as the head coach.

Kenneth was at Bishop Gorman for 11 years, first as the defensive coordinator under his brother until 2015. When Tony took over as the head coach at UNLV, Kenneth was promoted and promptly won four straight state championships from 2015-2018. He was the MaxPreps National Coach of the Year in 2016 and went 65-8 as the head coach.

Sanchez will have a full-time teaching position by next year, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News. He has been very successful on the field, but there have been some off-the-field issues arise around him.

In 2017, he was acquitted of a domestic violence charge in Las Vegas. He was suspended by Bishop Gorman following the charge by an ex-girlfriend, who later testified in court that she fabricated the story.

Sanchez returned to Bishop Gorman and his role as Dean of Students, but resigned in 2020 after 11 years at the school.

He was then hired at Menendez High School in St. Austine, Florida, in 2020, but he was fired after two games after an altercation was reported between Sanchez, a parent and the school’s athletic director. He spent the 2021 season at Sarasota High School in Florida.