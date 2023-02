LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Organ Mountain boys basketball team took down Las Cruces High 54-51 on the road on Thursday night.

With the victory, the Knights (19-4, 7-1 District 3-5A) regained sole possession of first place in District 3-5A and swept the regular season series with the second place Bulldawgs (13-10, 6-2).

The Knights will look to lock up the district championship with a pair of home games next week vs. Centennial on Monday and Mayfield on Thursday.