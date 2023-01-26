LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Organ Mountain (16-3, 4-0 District 3-5A) boys managed to hold off a rallying Centennial (9-11, 3-1 District 3-5A) team to secure a 59-43 win on Thursday night at Centennial High School.

Organ Mountain went into halftime with a 40-15 lead over Centennial. The Hawks battled back and made it a close game. The Hawks would get as close as 7 points in the early stages of the 4th quarter before the Knights responded and extended their lead back to double digits.

Organ Mountain secured its 16th victory of the season and remains undefeated in district play. That was Centennial’s first loss of district play at this point of the season.

At Las Cruces High School, Las Cruces hosted Alamogordo. Las Cruces edged out Alamogordo as they took a 52-46 win.

Boys Basketball – FINAL – Las Cruces defeats Alamogordo 52-46.



Damiran Smith led the Tigers with 23 points, Deonta Bynum had 8, Kai Bickham with 6.



Tigers drop to 7-9, 1-3 in district, next host Gadsden on Monday. — Charles Winiecki (@CharlesWiniecki) January 27, 2023

Las Cruces is now 10-9 overall and 3-1 in District 3-5A play.

On the girls side, Centennial grabbed a 42-33 win over Organ Mountain.

The Hawks came up with a big win on the road over Organ Mountain! They beat the Knights 42-33, Aspen Salazar scored 19 points and Audie Torrez had 13. The Hawks are now 3-1 in district. Go Hawks! #Invest pic.twitter.com/Bdpagjuri2 — Lady Hawk Basketball (@CHSLadyHawkBBal) January 27, 2023

Centennial is now 14-4 overall and 3-1 in District 3-5A play. Organ Mountain fell to 12-7 overall and 2-2 in District 3-5A.