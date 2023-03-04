LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Three Las Cruces-area high school boys basketball teams started their playoff journeys, but only one team would see it continue after Saturday night.

Organ Mountain comes back to beat Hobbs 70-56 and advance to Class 5A quarters in Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/a1XOH8Akvw — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) March 5, 2023

No. 5 Organ Mountain faced off with No. 12 Hobbs at Organ Mountain High School. The Knights at one point were down 15-2 in the first half. Aiden Pacini led the Knights to a comeback win over Hobbs as he scored 31 points. Organ Mountain will play No. 4 West Mesa in the Class 5A quarterfinals at the University of New Mexico’s ‘The Pit’ in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Wednesday, Mar. 8. Tipoff is at 9:45 a.m.

Aiden Pacini scored 31 with 16 in the fourth. He had to gather himself a bit before talking. Getting to the Pit is a big deal for New Mexico kids. pic.twitter.com/RHCXhaCOd0 — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) March 5, 2023

Over in Los Lunas, No. 14 Las Cruces saw their season come to an end in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs after they suffered a 45-43 loss to Los Lunas.

In Class 1A, Mesilla Valley Christian also saw their season come to an end in the opening round of the playoffs. Melrose handed MVCS a 69-48 loss.