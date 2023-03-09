ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – The Organ Mountain boys and Las Cruces girls basketball teams saw its playoff runs come to an end in the Class 5A State Semifinals at The Pit in Albuquerque on Thursday.

Heartbreaking loss for Organ Mountain in 5A State Semifinals to the number 1 seed. The Knights led for much of the game. https://t.co/CKQY6crhev — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 10, 2023

Organ Mountain faced off with No. 1 Volcano Vista in the last game of the day at The Pit. The Knights started off the contest with great play, as they led Volcano Vista, 15-9 after one quarter of play.

The Knights’ five made three-pointers led them to taking a 21-18 lead over Volcano Vista at halftime.

In the second half, Volcano Vista took the lead, 25-21 in the first two minutes of play.

Organ Mountain fought back and went on a 10-3 run to take a 31-28 lead.

At the end of the third quarter, the Knights led 37-33.

In the final quarter of the game, Volcano Vista got as close as one point before an Organ Mountain turnover and shooting foul with 15.7 seconds left in the game led to Volcano Vista tying the game at 46 at the free throw line.

Things got worse for OMHS, as they committed another turnover in their own half of the court. Volcano Vista stole the ball and scored the go-ahead lay-up with 13.2 seconds left in the game.

Incredible finish!!!! VV got another steal in the backcourt, Kenyon Aguino laid it in with 13.2 seconds left and Volcano Vista has won it! Last second 3 attempt by Pacini from about 28 feet didn't miss by much.



FINAL

No. 1 VV 48

No. 5 OM 46



VV and Sandia at 8 p.m. Saturday. — James Yodice (@JamesDYodice) March 10, 2023

Organ Mountain’s Aiden Pacini got one last three-point shot from about 28 feet out but missed as the final buzzer sounded. Organ Mountain suffered a 48-46 loss to Volcano Vista.

Organ Mountain boys basketball ended their 2022-23 season with a 25-5 overall record and 9-1 record in District 3-5A.

Over on the girls’ side, Las Cruces also faced off with No. 3 Volcano Vista, the two-time defending state champions, on Thursday. Las Cruces was aiming to make it to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Las Cruces got off to a good start by taking a 10-6 lead over Volcano Vista after one quarter of play.

Volcano Vista replied and took a 20-15 lead over Las Cruces into halftime.

In the second half, Volcano Vista slammed their foot on the gas pedal and had a 42-25 lead over Las Cruces at the end of the third.

Volcano Vista would then go onto secure a 56-35 win over Las Cruces once the game was over.

The Las Cruces girls basketball team finished their 2022-23 season with a 22-9 overall record and 8-2 in District 3-5A.