Oñate set to begin new era of Knights football

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – For the third time in four years, Oñate is preparing for the start of the season with a new head football coach. Stephen Castille has taken over the program.

The Knights finished last season 1-9 and 2-8 in 2017, but Castille provides a fresh start.

“From day one when you take over a new program, you are trying to figure out if these kids are going to work,” said Castille. “Are they going to be hustling everywhere and from day one these guys have hustled around. They have that build in already.”

Oñate will be focused on taking it one week at a time, one game at a time, and one snap at a time.

“The mindset is the same. We want to win a game and then after that win we want to get it behind us and focus on the next team,” said junior quarterback Matt Saenz. “Hopefully we get that win as well.”

Oñate will open the season Friday, August 23 against Rio Rancho Cleveland.



Head Coach: Steve Castille

2018 Record: 1-9 (1-5)

Returning Starters O/D: 3/3

Impact Players: Jr. QB Matt Saenz, Sr. OL Tariq Pettes, Sr. WR Christian Fuentes, Jr. DE Carlos Marshall, Jr. LB Marcus Ramondo, Sr. DE Anthony Diaz

2019 Outlook: New head coach Steve Castille comes to Onate after serving as the offensive coordinator at Albuquerque Eldorado. In year one, the Knights will lean on a defense with quite a bit of potential. Offensively, Castille likes how Saenz has integrated into his balanced, spread option attack. 2019 will be an uphill climb, but the Knights are up to the task.