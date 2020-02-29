Onate boys upset Las Cruces to clinch District 3-5A championship

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The 7th-ranked Onate boys defeated No. 2 Las Cruces 54-48 on Friday night to win the District 3-5A championship.

Onate got 23 points from Ricky Lujan in the victory, which could secure the Knights a home game in the state tournament next week. Both the Knights and Bulldawgs will be in the Class 5A state tournament.

On the girls side, Mayfield defeated Centennial 44-39 to win the district title. Both the Trojans and the Hawks will also be in next week’s state tournament.