Olivas garners Built Ford Tough 6A Texas H.S. Football Player of the Week honors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eastlake senior quarterback Orion Olivas is one of the top prep football players in the city and the state is beginning to take notice.

Olivas has been named the Built Ford Tough 6A Texas High School Player of the Week. The Houston Baptist commit threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-14 win over Coronado in Week 9 of the high school football season. Olivas also added 15 yards on the ground.

“It’s all a direct result of what we’ve been doing, even the offseason,” said Olivas. “We’ve been canceled on a couple times — there was a period we went 40 some days without playing — but we kept strong throughout the entire process.”

“This is great recognition for such a humble young man,” said Eastlake head coach Ruben Rodriguez. “Orion’s [Olivas] work ethic and talent has carried him to a high level of success and with his leadership, this has allowed our football program at Eastlake High School to experience success during this pandemic. I’m proud of Orion, a young man who takes pride in representing our community.”

Eastlake is a perfect 5-0 (4-0) on the season. The Falcons will wrap-up the regular season at Pebble Hills on Saturday, still in contention for the District 1-6A championship.