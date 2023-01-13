EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After years as an assistant coach working his way up the ranks in El Paso, Noe Robles was hired as the new head football coach at Americas High School on Friday.

Robles gets his first opportunity as a head coach, taking over a Trail Blazers program that saw immense success for years under former head coach Patrick Melton.

“It’s an awesome opportunity that I’m not taking lightly. I am going to pour my heart and soul into this,” Robles said. “There’s been a great foundation laid here from previous coaches and previous players, and that can’t go unnoticed, and I want to build on that tradition. I’m looking forward to it at all levels. Looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead and making it my own.”

As expected, Noe Robles introduced as Americas new head football coach this afternoon. Robles has been Eastlake’s defensive coordinator the last few years and had a stacked unit with the Falcons in 2022. Hear from him at 6 on KTSM! #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 13, 2023

The co-defensive coordinator at Eastlake the last three seasons, Robles led a Falcons defensive unit that allowed just 22 points per game in 2022, the second-fewest of any team in District 1-6A.

Before coaching at Eastlake, Robles was at Montwood and was a finalist for the Rams’ current opening as well, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Robles will immediately get to work with the Trail Blazers and will look to lead them back to the playoffs in 2023 out of a tough District 1-6A. Americas went 5-5 overall in 2022 with all of its wins coming in District play.

Montwood will introduce its new head coach next Tuesday, replacing Ariel Famaligi who stepped down at the end of the 2022 season. Sources told KTSM to expect it to be an internal candidate who worked with the Rams during the 2022 campaign.