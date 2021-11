EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The No. 9 team in Class 5A in the state of Texas looked every bit the part on Tuesday night.

Chapin cruised to a 61-44 victory over Eastwood, behind 18 points from Top 25 national recruit, junior guard KJ Lewis. Manny Flores also had 18 points in the win for the Huskies.

Final: 5A No. 9 Chapin defeats Eastwood 61-44 to improve to 2-0 on the year. KJ Lewis with 18 points for the Huskies. Highlights at 10 on KTSM! pic.twitter.com/zX6YpUnHIJ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 17, 2021

Ryan Martinez, George Garcia and Devin Ramirez all scored 10 points for the Troopers in the defeat.

With the win, the Huskies improved to 2-0 on the season.