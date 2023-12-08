EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off of three straight Sweet 16s and the program’s first-ever Elite Eight berth last season, expectations were bound to be high for the Chapin boys in 2023-24.

Somehow, Rodney Lewis’s squad may have leveled up and the Huskies might have their best team ever. Chapin rose to No. 4 in the Class 5A rankings on Monday, the first El Paso team to jump into the top five since the Burges boys did it in 2018-19.

On Friday, the Huskies took down Bel Air, 70-30, to extend their winning streak over El Paso teams to 58 games.

Chapin did it without 6’10 star Jayden Leverett and starter Mudia Gbowa in the lineup, instead getting 16 points from Carlos Puente and 14 from Julian Pacheco. The Huskies (12-3) led 18-2 after one quarter and 38-8 at halftime en route to the win.

Elsewhere around the Sun City, the Coronado boys and girls swept a District 1-6A doubleheader with El Dorado. The T-Bird boys won 56-49 and the Coronado girls picked up a 44-33 victory.