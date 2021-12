EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 23rd-ranked Americas boys opened up District 1-6A play on Friday night with an easy 53-24 win over Coronado.

Christian Nevarez tallied 17 points for the Trail Blazers to lead all scorers. Jordan Hernandez added 11 points for Americas, which is now 20-1 on the year.

Elsewhere in District 1-6A boys action, Eastwood opened up league play with a 57-22 win over Montwood.