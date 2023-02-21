EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A phenomenal season for the Riverside girls basketball team came to an end on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rangers fell to No. 19 Canyon Randall 55-40 in the Class 4A Regional Quarterfinals, just one game shy of the Sweet 16.

Riverside led Randall by one point after the first quarter and trailed by only four points at halftime.

However, the Raiders put on a show in the second half to put the Rangers away and send Riverside home.

The Rangers were the last Borderland girls basketball team to be eliminated and the only one to advance to the round of 32 in 2023.