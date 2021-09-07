No. 15 Franklin, No. 17 Canutillo pick up Tuesday night wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball season is nearing the start of district play and we are already beginning to see the contenders separating themselves from the pretenders. While the city boasts some of the top talent across West Texas, two programs have stood out so far this season.

Franklin and Canutillo remain the only two teams in El Paso who are ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) Top 25 poll. The Cougars are ranked No. 15 in Class 6A while the Eagles stand at No. 17 in Class 5A.

Franklin used 21 kills from Paulina Acuna to sweep El Dorado on Tuesday night. Acuna added eight digs to her stat line while Madison Blanco tallied 25 assists. The Cougars improve to 25-3 with this win.

Franklin defeats El Dorado

25-13, 25-10, 25-10



⭐️ Top Performers ⭐️



🏐 Paulina Acuña: 21 kills, 8 digs

🏐 Madison Blanco: 25 assists @Fchavezeptimes @RomanoCBS4 @EPSports915 @Prep1USA — FHS Volleyball (@franklinvolley1) September 8, 2021

Canutillo snapped a three-game losing streak by sweeping Clint on Tuesday night. After playing one of the more difficult non-district schedules in the city, the Eagles improve to 15-8 and will open district play on Friday against Del Valle.