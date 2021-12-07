No. 15 Chapin takes down Parkland, 78-51 on busy night of high school hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Top 50 junior prospect KJ Lewis scored 24 points and Antwonne Holmes had 11 for Chapin as the 15th-ranked Huskies defeated Parkland 78-51 on Tuesday night.

Returning to the court after missing the early portion of the season with a knee injury, the senior Holmes looked to be in fine form, as he got out in transition to finish an array of lobs and even a dunk in the open court for the Huskies (8-4).

Lewis played his usual game, attacking the basket for lay-ups and dunks, while also knocking down a couple of three-pointers, and getting multiple steals on the defensive end.

On the other end, Julian Medrano scored 15 points for Parkland in the defeat. The Matadors are off until next Tuesday when they host Irvin; Chapin will play in the Horizon tournament this weekend.

Other scores:

BOYS

(10) Americas def. Cathedral 66-13

Franklin def. Canutillo 77-55

El Paso def. Hanks 52-49

Coronado def. Del Valle 43-37

Eastwood def. Ysleta 51-28

Bel Air def. Bowie 60-41

GIRLS

San Elizario def. (15) Andress 56-37

(18) Chapin def. Montwood 49-19

(21) Burges def. Mayfield 55-46

(19) Mountain View def. Hanks 71-65

Eastwood def. Parkland 53-40

Organ Mountain def. Pebble Hills 59-57