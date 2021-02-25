No. 15 Americas advances to Round of 32 with win over Trinity

ODESSA, Texas (KTSM) — The Americas boys basketball team, ranked No. 15 in Texas, is moving on to the Class 6A Regional Quarterfinals of the Texas high school basketball playoffs. The Trail Blazers imposing their will on Euless Trinity in a 49-25 win at Odessa High School on Thursday.

FINAL: No. 15 Americas boys take down Euless Trinity 49-25 in 6A Area round Trail Blazers get Frenship in round 3. Highlights/reaction at 6/10 on KTSM. pic.twitter.com/yWiYNxmrX2 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 26, 2021

Damien Vicente led Americas with 16 points. Jordan Hernandez chipped in with 11 points while Jose Luis Jugo added 10 points in the win, which was highlighted by team defense.

The Trail Blazers are the fifth El Paso program to advance to the third round of the playoffs. In Class 5A — Chapin, Ysleta, and Andress have all punched their tickets to the Round of 32. The Canutillo girls were the lone girls team out of the city to win two playoff games.

Americas will now turn their attention to Frenship in a 6A Regional Quarterfinal game scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. MT in Andrews, Texas.