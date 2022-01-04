No. 14 Chapin dominates El Paso High, 77-35 in Tuesday night hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chapin Huskies continued their winning ways after a, 77-35, win over El Paso High School Tuesday night.

The Huskies (16-4, 2-0) had stellar play from the trio of Antwonne Holmes, KJ Lewis, and Manuel Flores. Lewis and Holmes scored 16 points each and Flores followed with 15 points of his own.

It was a show to watch for those in attendance. One spectator in the crowd Tuesday night was Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Lloyd was at Chapin High School to take a look at KJ Lewis, a consensus top-50 player in the nation in the Class of 2023.

Wildcats have yet to make an offer to Lewis, but it is still early as Lewis is just in his junior year of high school.

Last November, Lewis narrowed his college choices down to 12 schools.

The Huskies’ next game is against Burges on Friday, Jan. 7.

Other scores:

Boys:

Coronado def. Pebble Hills 66-57

Americas def. Montwood 65-28

Eastwood def. Eastlake 52-30

Franklin def. Socorro 43-28

Jefferson def. Irvin 61-38

Andress def. Austin 68-45

Bel Air def. Canutillo 58-56

Horizon def. Hanks 76-74

Del Valle def. Ysleta 67-43

Parkland def. El Dorado 56-49

DaVinci def. Riverside 51-40

Girls:

Pebble Hills def. Coronado 57-45

Americas def. Montwood 43-18

Franklin def. Socorro 44-40

Andress def. Austin 70-17

Hanks def. Horizon 75-35

Del Valle def. Ysleta 41-38

El Dorado def. Parkland 41-38