EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chapin boys basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season on Monday night with a 61-40 win over Class 6A foe Franklin.

Ranked 13th in Class 5A coming off the program’s first-ever trip to the Elite Eight, Chapin returns arguably the top two players in the city in senior Brandon Hymes and 6’10 junior Jayden Leverett.

The two put their talents on display vs. Franklin, as Hymes scored 12 points and Leverett had 14. Savion Jordan also had 12 for the Huskies. The victory was Chapin’s 54th consecutive win over El Paso teams.

There’s still a long way to go in the 2023-24 season, but don’t be surprised to see the Huskies in the mix as one of the top teams in the state of Texas once again in head coach Rodney Lewis’ sixth season at the helm.