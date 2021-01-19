FOR BEST EXPERIENCE READ IN FULL SCREEN MODE. ZOOM IN AVAILABLE ON RIGHT BOTTOM CORNER.

No. 13 Americas cruises past Coronado to remain unbeaten

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Americas Trail Blazers boys basketball team is ranked No. 13 in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) Top 25 poll and they proved why they’re one of the top team in Class 6A in a 47-15 win at Coronado on Tuesday night.

Americas was led by Jordan Hernandez who scored a game-high 16 points in the win. The Trail Blazers as a team put on a defensive clinic and continue to assert themselves as the top team in District 1-6A, improving to 12-0 this season. They will play at Montwood on Friday night.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action in West El Paso.

