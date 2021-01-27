No. 12 Chapin remains unbeaten with convincing win over Burges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Chapin boys basketball team, ranked No. 12 in the state, continue to show why they are poised to make a deep playoff run this season. The Huskies remaining unbeaten on the season after Wednesday night’s 73-19 win over Burges.

Mateo Burchell scored a game-high 23 points in the win. Manuel Flores added 16 points and KJ Lewis chipped in with 14 points for Chapin.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 14-0 (10-0) on the season and are two games ahead of Andress and Austin in the District 1-5A standings respectively.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

