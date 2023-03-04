WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KTSM) – Chapin’s magical run to heights the program has never seen came to an end on Saturday in a 54-47 loss to No. 11 Mansfield Summit in the Class 5A boys basketball Region I Final.

The 18th-ranked Huskies closed their season with a record of 30-7 and made the Elite 8 for the first time in program history. They were denied a trip to the Class 5A Final 4 next weekend in San Antonio by a Summit team that is making its first trip to the Final 4.

“This group of guys worked their butts off. I told (Colin Deaver) that we were going to be here,” said Chapin head coach Rodney Lewis. “Nobody gave us a chance. It’s a lot of broken hearts in there because they put in a lot of work to try to get to San Antonio.”

FINAL: #11 Summit tops #18 Chapin 54-47 in 5A Region I Final to head to Final 4. pic.twitter.com/70up3yGkqc — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 4, 2023

Brandon Hymes had 19 points and Bryson Goldsmith had 17 in his final game for Chapin. Both players made the All-Regional Tournament team.

The Huskies showed immense heart multiple times, rallying from 13 points down in the second quarter to tie the game at 28 at halftime. The run was made thanks to a pair of three-pointers by Eli Rodriguez and then a three and two tough floaters by Goldsmith to give the Huskies momentum at the break.

In the third quarter, Hymes traded buckets with Regional MVP Richard Lemboye as the Huskies took the lead multiple times in the frame. However, in the fourth quarter Chapin appeared to run out of gas, as Lemboye and UTEP signee David Terrell took over to bring the Jaguars the victory.

“This game was winnable and I’m just sad we came up short,” said Goldsmith. “The adversity we faced, there’s a lot of things behind the scenes that no one knows. This team is different and will always have a special place in my heart.”

Chapin advanced to the Elite 8 by surviving No. 9 O.D. Wyatt in double overtime in Friday’s Regional Semifinals. It was that game that seemed to rear its head late for the Huskies, as their tired legs proved to be too much to overcome.

“They just had a little more energy and wanted it a little more than us. We were fatigued and couldn’t come away with the win,” said Hymes.

The loss for the Huskies wraps up the third consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 for Chapin under head coach Rodney Lewis, who was also on staff at Andress when the Eagles advanced to four straight Regional Semifinals, two Regional Finals and the Final 4 under head coach Jim Forbes.

“They just bought into everything I asked them to do. I’ve coached some great teams and this team is going to hold a special place in my heart,” said Lewis.

Chapin used the motivation of being doubted by many outsiders, after superstar Arizona signee KJ Lewis transferred to Duncanville last summer and three starters graduated from the 2021-22 Sweet 16 team (Martin Eady, Manny Flores, Antwonne Holmes).

Not many people expected the Huskies to even make the Regional Tournament. Instead, Chapin defied the odds and had the best season in program history.