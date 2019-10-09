No. 10 El Paso scores district win over Burges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso High School volleyball is ranked No. 10 in the state of Texas and the Tigers continue to show their stripes in a district win over Burges 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23) on Tuesday night. With the win, El Paso improves to 9-2 in District 1-5A.

Hannah Payan led the way with 18 kills in the match, followed by Kayla Carbajal with 14 kills. Melody Stout tallied 40 assists in the win.

Next up for the Tigers is a road match at Andress. Five regular season matches remain on El Paso’s schedule.