NMAA to host state championships for cross country, soccer, volleyball

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – After over a year of bad news, good news has been rolling in a bit more frequently of late for high school athletes across New Mexico, with truncated seasons beginning around the state

That good news continued on Wednesday, as the New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) announced that it will be hosting state championships for the sports of cross country, soccer and volleyball.

The New Mexico Activities Association is excited to announce that the 2020-2021 high school cross country, volleyball, and soccer seasons will conclude with a State Championship event.

There had been fears that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that there wouldn’t be state championships for those sports, but they will, indeed, be held. Cross country state will be March 26 and 27; volleyball will be March 29-April 3; and soccer state will be held April 6-10.

“The return of high school athletics has positively impacted communities across New Mexico, and we have now taken another step towards some sort of normalcy for our students with the announcement that our fall sports’ seasons can conclude with a culminating event,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez. “We truly appreciate the support from the PED, the Department of Health, and the Governor’s Office for their help in making this happen.”

While state championships will be held for those three “fall” sports, there will be no state championships for football. Instead, New Mexico’s gridiron squads will play bowl games, against teams from outside their respective regions. It will give teams in the Las Cruces area the chance to test themselves against the top teams in Albuquerque.

The football bowl games will be play March 24-26 around the Land of Enchantment.