NMAA: summer workouts with restrictions can begin June 15

Facilities Cleaning Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities. Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility should be wiped down and sanitized (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.). Individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with warm water and soap or hand sanitizer before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts. Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place. Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces. Any equipment such as benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam should be covered. Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning to home.

Entrance/Exit Strategies Consider strategies to prevent groups from gathering at entrances/exits to facilities to limit crossover and contact, including staggering starting/ending times.

Limitations on Gatherings(Updated in Accordance with the Governor’s Orders) No gathering of more than 6 people at a time, inside or outside (5:1 student to coach ratio). Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same 5 students always working out together with the same coach to limit overall exposures. The number of indoor facility “pods” may not exceed 3 at one time. Outdoor facility “pods” may not exceed 5 at one time. If safe social distancing cannot occur within your facility, pod number and/or size should be reduced. There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased to obtain a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual.

Pre-Workout Screening All coaches and students should be screened daily for signs / symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of greater than 100.3 degrees should not participate and be sent home (medical grade, non-contact infrared thermometers are recommended). Responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and stored (see Sample Monitoring Form). Any person with positive symptoms reported, or a temperature greater than 100.3, should not be allowed to participate, should self-isolate, and contact their primary care provider or other health-care professional to receive medical clearance before returning to workouts. Individuals having flown out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return. It is recommended that individuals self-quarantine for 14 days if they cross state borders by means other than air travel. Vulnerable individuals should not supervise or participate in any workouts during Phase 1.

Multi-Layer Face Coverings State guidelines for cloth face coverings should be strictly followed. Students should wear face coverings upon arrival and at departure, but are not required to wear them during exercise. Cloth face coverings should be considered acceptable. There is no need to require or recommend “medical grade” masks for physical activity. Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during participation due to the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or others. Coaches and screeners should wear cloth face coverings at all times. (Artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an alarm can be used to signal in place of a traditional whistle.)

Hygiene Practices Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Avoid touching your face. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible. Strongly consider using face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit

Hydration/Food All students must bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Food should not be shared. Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) should not be utilized.

Travel Individuals having flown out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return. It is recommended that individuals self-quarantine for 14 days if they cross state borders by means other than air travel. Students cannot participate in competition or camps (in-state or out) under the direction of a member-school coach.

Athletic Training Areas Locker rooms should not be utilized during Phase 1. Students should report in appropriate attire and immediately return home to shower after participation. No students allowed in training

Weight Rooms Weight rooms should not be utilized during Phase 1. Resistance training should be emphasized as body weight and use of resistance bands. Weight equipment should be wiped down thoroughly before and after an individual’s use of equipment. Resistance training should be emphasized as body weight, weight machines, and free weights that do not require a spotter. Free weight exercises that require a spotter cannot be conducted while honoring physical distancing norms. Safety measures in all forms must be strictly enforced in the weight room. Weight rooms should follow physical distancing guidelines.

Athletic Equipment No scrimmages, games or competition. There should be no shared athletic equipment (towels, clothing, shoes, or sports specific equipment) between students. Students should wear their own appropriate workout clothing (do not share clothing). Individual clothing/towels should be washed and cleaned after every workout. All athletic equipment, including balls, should be cleaned after each individual use and prior to the next workout. Individual drills requiring the use of athletic equipment are permissible, but the equipment should be cleaned prior to use by the next individual.

Risk Activities Activities that can be done with physical distancing or individually with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between use by competitors. NMAA Activities: cross country, track and field*, swimming*, golf, tennis, sideline cheerNotes: In track and field, any field event with an implement needs to be cleaned after each use and masks to be worn by participants.

Cross Country Runners should maintain at least 6 feet of distancing between individuals, no grouping.

Track & Field Runners should maintain at least 6 feet of distancing between individuals, no grouping, think about finish line area. No sharing of implements / equipment.

Swimming Swimming pools are closed statewide.

Golf Maintain appropriate physical distancing 6 feet apart.

Tennis Conditioning, no sharing of balls, each player may use own can of balls to serve and uses racket to pass other balls (singles only), ball machine use by individuals only. Players may do individual drills, wall volleys and serves. Wipe down rackets and balls after.

Risk Activities Activities that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between participants OR intermittent close contact OR group sports OR sports that use equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants.

NMAA Activities: volleyball*, soccer, baseball*, softball*, basketballNotes: *Could potentially be considered “Lower Infection Risk” with appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks by participants.

Volleyball Conditioning, individual ball handling drills, each player has own ball. A player should not use a single ball that others touch or hit in any manner.

Soccer Conditioning, individual ball skill drills, each player has own ball, feet only (no heading/use of hands), no contact.

Baseball Conditioning and tee work. Players should not share gloves or bats or throw a single ball that will be tossed among the team. A single player may hit in cages, throw batting practice (with netting as backstop, no catcher). Prior to another athlete using the same balls, they should be collected and cleaned individually.

Softball Conditioning and tee work. Players should not share gloves or bats or throw a single ball that will be tossed among the team. A single player may hit in cages, throw batting practice (with netting as backstop, no catcher). Prior to another athlete using the same balls, they should be collected and cleaned individually.

Basketball Conditioning, individual ball skill drills, no contact or sharing of balls. A player may shoot with a ball(s), but a team should not practice/pass a single ball among the team where multiple players touch the same ball.

Higher Infection Risk Activities Activities that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. NMAA Activities: football, wrestling, competitive cheerleading, dance/drill, choir, band, orchestra, solo music

Football Conditioning and individual drills (backpedal, etc.). A player should not participate in drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other teammates. Contact with other players is not allowed, and there should be no sharing of tackling dummies / donuts / sleds. Protective equipment prohibited.

Wrestling Conditioning, mirror drills with spacing, no contact. Wrestlers may skill and drill without touching a teammate (as long as physical distancing is adhered to).

Cheerleading Conditioning and individual technique/choreography work.Students may not practice/perform partner stunts or building. Chants, jumps, dance, tumbling without contact are permissible as long as physical distancing is adhered to.

Dance/Drill Conditioning and individual technique/choreography work.Students may not practice/perform partner stunts or building. Chants, jumps, dances, tumbling without contact are permissible as long as physical distancing is adhered to.