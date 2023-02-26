LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Sunday, the New Mexico Activities Association released the brackets for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union Basketball State Championships.

Seven Las Cruces high schools’ boys and girls basketball teams qualified for the playoffs.

Class 5A Boys

Organ Mountain (23-4, 9-1 District 3-5A) earned the No. 5 seed in the bracket and will play No. 12 Hobbs (15-13, 4-2 District 4-5A) in the opening round.

Las Cruces (16-11, 8-2 District 3-5A) earned the No. 14 seed and will play No. 3 seed Los Lunas (23-6, 7-3 District 5-5A).

Here’s a look at the Class 5A Boys Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Basketball Championships @nusendacu @nmgasco pic.twitter.com/xF7CfUUiai — NMAA (@_NMAA) February 27, 2023

Class 1A Boys

Mesilla Valley Christian School (14-10, 6-4 District 2-1A) earned the No. 14 seed and will play No. 3 seed Melrose (21-6, 6-2 District 6-1A).

Maxpreps.com shows that these games will be played on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the Class 1A Boys Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Basketball Championships @nusendacu @nmgasco pic.twitter.com/Xx5pZhV5zr — NMAA (@_NMAA) February 27, 2023

Class 5A Girls

Centennial (20-8, 8-2 District 3-5A) got the No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 seed Organ Mountain (17-10, 6-4 District 3-5A) in the first round on Friday at Centennial High School. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Las Cruces (20-8, 8-2 District 3-5A) received the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 seed Clovis (20-8, 2-4 District 4-5A) in the opening round.

Mayfield (15-12, 6-4 District 3-5A) earned the No. 12 seed and will play No. 5 seed La Cueva (21-7, 8-2 District 2-5A) in the opening round.

Here’s a look at the Class 5A Girls Bracket for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union State Basketball Championships @nusendacu @nmgasco pic.twitter.com/NGub7FDS0v — NMAA (@_NMAA) February 27, 2023

These games are set to be played on Friday.

This article will be updated with game times and locations.