LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Sunday, the New Mexico Activities Association released the brackets for the 2023 Nusenda Credit Union Basketball State Championships.
Seven Las Cruces high schools’ boys and girls basketball teams qualified for the playoffs.
Class 5A Boys
Organ Mountain (23-4, 9-1 District 3-5A) earned the No. 5 seed in the bracket and will play No. 12 Hobbs (15-13, 4-2 District 4-5A) in the opening round.
Las Cruces (16-11, 8-2 District 3-5A) earned the No. 14 seed and will play No. 3 seed Los Lunas (23-6, 7-3 District 5-5A).
Class 1A Boys
Mesilla Valley Christian School (14-10, 6-4 District 2-1A) earned the No. 14 seed and will play No. 3 seed Melrose (21-6, 6-2 District 6-1A).
Maxpreps.com shows that these games will be played on Saturday.
Class 5A Girls
Centennial (20-8, 8-2 District 3-5A) got the No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 seed Organ Mountain (17-10, 6-4 District 3-5A) in the first round on Friday at Centennial High School. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
Las Cruces (20-8, 8-2 District 3-5A) received the No. 7 seed and will play No. 10 seed Clovis (20-8, 2-4 District 4-5A) in the opening round.
Mayfield (15-12, 6-4 District 3-5A) earned the No. 12 seed and will play No. 5 seed La Cueva (21-7, 8-2 District 2-5A) in the opening round.
These games are set to be played on Friday.
This article will be updated with game times and locations.