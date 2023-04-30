LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — The field for the 2023 NMAA Nuesenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships was revealed on Sunday. Several Las Cruces-area high school teams earned spots on the bracket.

Baseball

Here’s a look at the Class 5A bracket for the Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships. @nusendacu pic.twitter.com/CX6oBzVuKM — NMAA (@_NMAA) April 30, 2023

In the Class 5A bracket, Centennial earned the highest seeding out of all the Las Cruces-area teams. The Hawks grabbed the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 seed Farmington. It will be a three-game series that begins Friday, May. 5 and will run through May. 6.

Las Cruces High School earned the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 seed Rio Grande in a three-game series that begins on Friday. Game two and three (if needed) of the series will be played on Saturday.

Organ Mountain locked in the No. 13 seed and will play at Volcano Vista, the No. 4 seed in the bracket, in a three-game series that starts Friday. Game two and three (if needed) of the series will be played on Saturday.

Mayfield secured the No. 15 seed and will play at No. 2 seed La Cueva in a three-game series that begins on Friday. Game two and three (if needed) of the series will be played on Saturday.

In Class 4A, Santa Teresa, the No. 7 seed, will host Hope Christian, the No. 10 seed in a three-game series that begins on Friday. Game two and three (if needed) of the series will be played on Saturday.

Here’s a look at the Class 4A bracket for the Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships. @nusendacu pic.twitter.com/thdXxP04n7 — NMAA (@_NMAA) April 30, 2023

In Class A, Mesilla Valley, who earned the No. 4 seed, will host Gateway Christian, the No. 5 seed team, on Wednesday.

Softball

Over in the NMAA New Mexico Gas Company Energy Efficiency Programs State Softball Championships, three Las Cruces-area high school teams locked in playoff spots.

Here’s a look at the Class 5A bracket for the New Mexico Gas Company Energy Efficiency Programs State Softball Championships. @nmgasco pic.twitter.com/9qDMv0DUE0 — NMAA (@_NMAA) April 30, 2023

In the Class 5A bracket, Centennial was awarded the No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 seed Capital in a single-elimination game.

Centennial is the #1 seed in Class 5A for the New Mexico Gas Company Energy Efficiency Programs State Softball Championships. @nmgasco pic.twitter.com/jBoVO2fDDw — NMAA (@_NMAA) April 30, 2023

Mayfield grabbed the No. 9 seed and will play at No. 8 seed Albuquerque High on Friday in a single-elimination game.

Organ Mountain was listed as the No. 10 seed and will play at No. 7 seed Cibola on Friday in a single-elimination game.