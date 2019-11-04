NMAA releases high school football playoff brackets

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) released high school football playoff brackets on Saturday and the Borderland is well represented.

The Class 6A State Football Championship bracket pic.twitter.com/jmfb4Pwiz3 — NMAA (@_NMAA) November 3, 2019

After capturing the District 3-6A championship with a win over Mayfield last week, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs (8-2, 6-0) have been awarded the No. 5 seed. Las Cruces will host No. 12 Sandia on Friday night at the Field of Dreams. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Centennial (9-1, 5-1) is the No. 6 seed and will host No. 11 Cibola on Saturday afternoon at the Field of Dreams. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.

Mayfield (6-3, 4-2) will host Carlsbad in the classic 8-9 matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. That game will also be played at the Field of Dreams.

The Class 5A State Football Championship bracket pic.twitter.com/inl9ct0Q2c — NMAA (@_NMAA) November 3, 2019

Santa Teresa (7-2, 2-1) put together another nice season in 2019 and will be the No. 8 seed in Class 5A. The Desert Warriors will host No. 9 Alamogordo on Friday at 7 p.m.

Full Playoff Schedule:

Friday, November 8:

-Sandia vs. Las Cruces, 7 p.m. (Field of Dreams)

-Alamogordo vs. Santa Teresa, 7 p.m. (Santa Teresa H.S.)

Saturday, November 9:

-Cibola vs. Centennial, 1 p.m. (Field of Dreams)

-Carlsbad vs. Mayfield, 7 p.m. (Field of Dreams)