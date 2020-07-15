NMAA releases amended 2020-21 sports calendar

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – High school athletics will look very different this year in the sate of New Mexico. The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) has released their amended sports calendar for the 2020-21 academic year.

Last week, the NMAA made the decision to postpone football and soccer seasons to the spring at the direction of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“This is ‘Plan B’ that we are releasing today and I guarantee that we are going to have a Plan C, D, D, and F,” said NMAA executive director Sally Marquez. “We just don’t know and you will see in the guidelines that everything is subject to change. All we ask of the athletes, coaches, superintendents, and athletic directors — we have to be flexible.”

The football season will now begin on February 22 with a seven-game regular season. State championships will be played in late April and early May depending on classifications. Soccer will commence a week earlier on February 15 with state championships being played April 12-17.

Basketball will also have a shortened season and will not start until after the New Year. The state tournament is scheduled for March 1-13.

Cross Country and golf will be the first two sports played in the fall. The scheduled start date is September 14 with volleyball beginning shortly thereafter on October 5. Those three sports are the only three sports with a scheduled start date in 2020. The rest won’t begin until 2021.

The tentative dates for both the start of the official season and state championship events for each sport are listed below. As Marquez alluded to, dates are subject to change due to the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.

SportStart DateState Championships
Cross CountrySept. 14November 13-14
Golf (Fall Season)Sept. 14June 21-22
VolleyballOct. 5December 4-12
BasketballJan. 4March 1-13
Swimming & DivingJan. 4March 13 & 20
SpiritTBDMarch 26-27
SoccerFeb. 15April 12-17
FootballFeb. 22April 23-24 & 30, May 1 & 8
WrestlingApril 5June 7-12
BaseballApril 5June 21-26
SoftballApril 5June 21-26
Golf (Spring Season)April 5June 21-22
TennisApril 5June 14-19
Track & FieldApril 5June 17-19 & 24-26

