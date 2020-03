LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – It was over before it even started for most spring sport teams in New Mexico. The New Mexico Activities Association [NMAA] has canceled all spring sports competition due to COVID-19, the board of directors announced on Friday.

The @uiltexas is still holding out hope they can resume spring sports in May. #CoronavirusPandemic #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 27, 2020

The board plans to meet again in May to discuss how to proceed and determine student eligibility for the 2020-21 academic year.

Spring sports in New Mexico includes baseball, softball, track & field, tennis, and golf.