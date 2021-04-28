Next level Troopers: Nine student-athletes sign NLI at Eastwood

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was another banner day at Eastwood High School, as nine student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) on Wednesday inside the school’s gymnasium. That brings the total number of student-athletes at Eastwood — who have signed a NLI — to 27 this academic school year.

List of Eastwood student-athletes signing on Wednesday

Cross Country/Track

•Sergio Cuartas – University of Texas (DI)

•Victor Parra – University of Louisiana Monroe (DI)

•Victoria Ovalles – New Mexico State (DI, Walk-On)

•Amber Martin – UTPB (DII)

•Nathan Hernandez – UTPB (DII)

•Aaron Perez – Western New Mexico (DII)

•Trinity Martinez – McMurry University (DIII)

Girls Basketball

•Aaliyah Davis – New Mexico Junior College (JC)

Girls Golf

•Emily Deguire – Oakland City University (NAIA)