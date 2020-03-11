New Mexico state basketball tournament to continue after coronavirus cases in state

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Athletic Association says it is taking the coronavirus concerns seriously, but the state basketball championship tournament will continue.

In a news release, the association said it will monitor the situation along with the Governor’s office, Department of Health, Public Education Department and schools.

“At this time, there have been no changes to the State High School Basketball Championships,” the statement said. “However, we do encourage spectators to take the comments made by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham seriously – especially those that are currently ill or are in a high risk category as referenced in her statement.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health announced that three New Mexico residents tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, and these are the first confirmed cases in the state.