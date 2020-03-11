Breaking News
Officer-involved shooting in Lower Valley, El Paso Police report

New Mexico state basketball tournament to continue after coronavirus cases in state

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Athletic Association says it is taking the coronavirus concerns seriously, but the state basketball championship tournament will continue.

In a news release, the association said it will monitor the situation along with the Governor’s office, Department of Health, Public Education Department and schools.

“At this time, there have been no changes to the State High School Basketball Championships,” the statement said. “However, we do encourage spectators to take the comments made by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham seriously – especially those that are currently ill or are in a high risk category as referenced in her statement.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health announced that three New Mexico residents tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, and these are the first confirmed cases in the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

CBP deputy on possible SCOTUS ruling on MPP

Thumbnail for the video titled "CBP deputy on possible SCOTUS ruling on MPP"

Border Patrol chief tells Border Report alternatives to MPP

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Patrol chief tells Border Report alternatives to MPP"

Facts Not Fear: WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facts Not Fear: WHO declares that coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic"

Officer-involved shooting near Riverside High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer-involved shooting near Riverside High School"

Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forensic experts uncover more human bones at Juarez construction site"

Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hanks Floorball team to represent U.S. in World Special Olympics"
More Local

Local Sports

More Local Sports