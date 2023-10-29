LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – It’s playoff time in the state of New Mexico when it comes to high school football. The New Mexico Activities Association released its playoff brackets for the 2023 postseason on Sunday.

In Class 6A, Centennial earned the No. 2 seed along with a first-round bye.

Also in Class 6A, Las Cruces High, the No. 7 seed match up with No. 10 seed Los Lunas in the first round. That game will be played on Friday, 7:00 p.m. MT, at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

In Class 5A, Gadsden, the No. 8 seed, will host Mayfield, the No. 9 seed, in a first-round playoff game. This will be Gadsden’s first home playoff game since 1966.

Panther Nation, the details are in! We'll see you Friday, November 3rd at 7 PM at Sal Gonzalez Stadium for the first playoff game in Anthony, NM since 1966! Pack those stands! #HailGadsden pic.twitter.com/4qTC6E0OtM — Gadsden Football (@GadsdenPanthers) October 29, 2023

Gadsden and Mayfield will go head-to-head at Sal Gonzalez Stadium in Anthony, NM on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m. MT.