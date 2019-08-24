New era of Hanks football has Knights aiming high in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s a new era of Hanks High School football. Jason Blair takes over the program for Aaron Price, who left for the college ranks at Northern Arizona. Blair is aiming high with this Knights team in 2019.

Hanks started seven sophomores in 2018 and that experience should play in their favor this season.

Blair, who was the offensive coordinator under Price, is not trying to reinvent the wheel with this year’s team.

“We’ve been rolling along with what we’ve been doing that last couple years and we’ve worked to improve,” said Blair. “We are bigger, faster, and stronger. We are expecting big things.”

“We’ve been working up to this. We’ve been working for the start of the season,” said senior wide receiver Mykal Blanco, who led the state of Texas in receiving last season. “Everyone has been talking with each other as well as the coaches. Everything has been good.”

Hanks will host Socorro Friday, August 30 to open their season.

Tonight's #txhsfb preview takes us to Excalibur Stadium where it's a new era of Hanks football. Jason Blair takes over a program that is hungry to take the next step. STORY on #KTSM9Sports. #9OT pic.twitter.com/2LrpnyHyIs — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 23, 2019

Hanks Knights​

Head Coach: Jason Blair​

2018 Record: 5-6 (2-3)​

Returning Starters O/D: 7/6​

Impact Players: Sr. WR Mykal Blanco, Sr. RB Ivan Regalado, Jr. QB Aaron Molina, Sr. LB Aaron Gonzalez, Jr. DT Roshaun Thomas, Jr. DT Cristobal Dominguez ​

2019 Outlook: Hanks started seven sophomores last season and qualified for the playoffs. The Knights experience will play in their favor as they look to take the next step to compete for a district title. Blanco led the state in receiving last year with 1,669 yards and 18 touchdowns. Gonzalez will be the heart of the defense.​