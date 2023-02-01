EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A myriad of Borderland high school athletes put pen to paper with Division I programs on Wednesday on National Signing Day.

First at Canutillo, four-star running back LJ Martin signed with BYU, flipping his commitment from Stanford on Signing Day.

Andress running back Malcolm Anderson signed with Army after committing there last summer. He was joined by his classmates Jaden Patton-Carter (Sul Ross football) and Bella Morgas (Southern Nazarene soccer) in signing on Wednesday.

Andress standout Malcolm Anderson signs with Army. He’s one of three signees from Andress today. Hear from him at 6/10 on KTSM! #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/MrdDcHOFtb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 1, 2023

At Franklin, wide receiver Beau Sparks signed with FCS side Utah Tech. Sparks had over 1,200 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022 for the Cougars.

Over at Pebble Hills, seven athletes signed letters of intent, including a pair to Division I programs. Track star Omer Ibrahim will go run at Tarleton while football wide reciever Jalile Bost is a preferred walk-on at UTEP.

Full house here for Franklin’s Beau Sparks (@Beausparks5) as he is set to sign his NLI to play at @UtahTechFB. pic.twitter.com/UcZPVZeSva — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) February 1, 2023

Additionally at Pebble Hills, Robert Deal signed with Coffeyville Community College to play football and baseball; and Julian Venegas will play football at Sul Ross. Meanwhile, three Spartans soccer players signed to play in college: Briseis Gomez (Bethel College), Ixzayana Rodriguez (University of the Southwest) and Anisia Serrano (Eastern New Mexico).

At Montwood, the Rams had a pair of signees in track and field standout Kassandra Jimenez, who’s going D-I at UT-Arlington and baseball player Andrew Rodriguez, who’s heading to Luna Community College.

At Eastlake, the Falcons sent three football players to the next level: Hector Hinojos (Western New Mexico), Caleb Emery (Eastern New Mexico), Julian Melucci (Sul Ross) and Esaui Uribe (Sul Ross).

El Paso High girls soccer player Emma O’Neill signed with New Mexico State on Wednesday. The Aggies are on the rise after reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time last season.

Hanks football player Xavier Johnson signed a preferred walk-on agreement with UTEP on Wednesday. Austin’s Eloy Romo signed with New Mexico Highlands.

Centennial had four football players sign NLI to play at the next level today. @IsaiahAbeyta2 – New Mexico State (PWO)

Izaiah Gonzalez – New Mexico Military Institute@MikahG_– New Mexico Military Institute@cole_runyan13 – West Texas A&M University.@cen10chs @Angrybirdfb pic.twitter.com/aqF3DjatXS — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) February 1, 2023

Finally, in Las Cruces, three players from two schools signed as preferred walk-ons at New Mexico State. Las Cruces High’s David Barela and Siddeeq Shabazz and Centennial’s Isaiah Abeyta will stay close to home with the Aggies.

Centennial is also sending Mikah Gutierrez and Izaiah Gonzalez to NMMI and Cole Runyan to West Texas A&M.